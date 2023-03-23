Family Speaks Out After Hostage Situation, Police Shooting in San Jose

A family in northwest San Jose is speaking out after a man broke into their home with a machete and held them hostage on Wednesday night.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area’s sister station Telemundo 48 Thursday, reporter Yomara Lopez talked to the father of the victims, who said that they feared for the worse.

According to the victims, it was a terrifying experience for the two boys and the mothers. They said, the man pointed a machete at them the whole time and he kept them hostage. They added they didn’t know the suspect.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, said he was around the corner from his house doing laundry, when he said that he received a call from his wife screaming and saying that the suspect had just broken into their home.

The man said that he ran to the house and noticed the front window was smashed, added that’s how the suspect got inside.

He said that his wife doesn’t want to talk because she’s traumatized, but says he told her their 8- and 18-year-old sons were watching TV when everything happened.

The man said that when he made it inside, he noticed a man he had never seen before with a machete standing in front of his room.

He added that he could hear his family screaming.

“He was angry,” the man explained.

He added that the suspect demanded he get the apartment manager or else, something bad was going to happen.

He said that he went to look for the manager since she lives in the same complex, but she wasn’t home.

It was then he said police arrived and he was not able to get back to his home.

The man’s wife said they were held hostage in the closet by the suspect with a machete pointing at them the whole time.

The man said that his wife saw the suspect also had a metallic pipe and a gun.

San Jose police said they received the call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, they tried to negotiate with the suspect.

The man said his wife told the suspect to turn himself in. The police shot the suspect and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 tried to call the manager a few times and knocked on her door Thursday but she was not there.