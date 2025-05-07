Family speaks out after man killed in Oakland hit-and-run crash

An East Bay family, whose loved one was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in his wheelchair, is speaking out.

49-year-old Elmo Ballard was riding his electric wheelchair through an Oakland crosswalk Sunday morning when he was hit by a car. Ballard's wheelchair went flying and he ended up pinned under the car.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver took off running. A witness took video of the scene capturing a tow truck driver who just happens to be nearby, trying to lift the car until paramedics arrived. Elmo's family is praying for justice.

“He was loved by many from Richmond to Oakland to Pittsburgh to Seattle, Washington,” said NeNe Young, the victim’s niece.

A witness took video of the scene, capturing a tow truck driver, who just happened to be nearby, lifting the car to relieve some of the pressure until paramedics arrived.

“He was fighting for his life under that car for a long time,” Young said.

The thought of his final moments is too much for Elmo's family to stomach

“I’m devastated. In shock I don't understand how something like this can happen,” said Patricia Ballard, the victim's Sister

Oakland police said they are actively looking for the driver and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Elmo's family is urging the driver to do the right thing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We are going to fight we want justice I won't give up. My mom won't give up,” Young said.

Young said she adored her Uncle Elmo who was like a father to her.

“He'd text me almost every morning at about 6 a.m., saying 'Good morning niece,'” she said.

Eerily he recently texted his cousin complaining about how wild downtown Oakland was "they shooting an driving crazy reckung into people " he said. And now it's happened to him.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Elmo's funeral expenses.