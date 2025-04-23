Family speaks out after Santa Cruz woman and green card holder detained by Customs at SFO

A Santa Cruz woman who is a permanent resident is currently in a legal limbo.

Cliona Ward, 54, was recently detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, citing her criminal record from almost 20 years ago that was dismissed.

Ward was born in Ireland and has lived in Santa Cruz for more than 30 years. She ran into trouble when she came back to the U.S. at the end of March.

“I’m livid,” said Orla Holladay, Cliona’s sister. "And the way they’re treating her is worse than a criminal. She had no contact with family members, she was basically eating raman and goldfish for three days.”

Ward was detained because of her prior criminal record, which stretches from 2003 to 2008 with misdemeanors and felonies totaling six cases, involving possession of drugs and theft. But then, Customs let her go, so she could get documentation to prove her records had been expunged in California.

Ward, who her family said struggled with addiction, did so and went to plead her case at SFO customs Monday. She was detained again by Customs and told she would have to argue her case in front of an immigration judge.

Ward's family hasn’t spoken to her since.

“She has a son who is an American citizen who she is currently a caretaker for because he’s chronically ill,” Holladay said. “I feel like I’m in the twilight zone. She’s not a criminal she has a criminal past which she was atoned for.”

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they can't comment on individual cases.

“When a legal permanent resident with multiple convictions including felonies is presented for federal inspection Customs and Border Protection officers follow strict protocols to ensure the traveler is compliance," a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said.

A source told NBC Bay Area Tuesday night that Ward was still under federal custody at SFO and added it’s because Ward's expungements happened on a state level and not federal.

But Ward's family points her recent travels and they believe she was detained due to the Trump administration's policies.

The source rejected it’s because of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. But legal experts say it’s clear.

“Prior drug convictions are particularly problematic even though they’ve been decriminalized under state law, they are very serious under federal law," said legal analyst Steven Clark. "So, for people who have prior drug of theft convictions you could be in the crosshairs of the Trump administrations deportation policies."

Clark said that lawyers and district attorneys offices are inundated with people trying to clear their records completely. He added anyone who might find themselves in a situation like this needs to seek counsel now.

A source added that Ward might soon be transferred to an ICE facility, which legal experts say could be anywhere in the country. It’s unclear when she will appear before an immigration court.