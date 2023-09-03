Famous Mission Peak pole vandalized, hikers say

A famous sculpture atop Mission Peak, near Fremont, has been vandalized, hikers said Sunday.

Pictures, taken on Saturday, show that the top of the “Mission Peeker” has been removed. It’s unclear exactly when that happened.

The pole has been standing atop Mission Peak since 1990.

East Bay Park Rangers confirmed to NBC Bay Area Sunday that they were investigating the vandalism.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.