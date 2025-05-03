Despite the Golden State Warriors falling 107-115 to the Houston Rockets, fans told NBC Bay Area they remain optimistic for the team's final chance in Game 7 on Sunday.

On Friday evening, the sold-out Chase Center echoed with the cheers of around 18,000 fans (mostly Warriors fans). Even outside Chase Center, an additional 1,500 or so fans attended the free watch party for the game at Thrive City.

"It's amazing, it's fun, they’re shooting well," said Dominic Deluca of San Carlos at halftime.

But the hopes of Warriors fans for a Game 6 win dwindled by the fourth quarter.

The Warriors ended up trailing the Rockets, losing Game 6. It's a reality that left many frustrated.

"Every time [the Warriors] would get a little close, they would just fall back down. So it’s very frustrating the whole time," said Simon Pickard of Pleasanton, noting that he also has been frustrated with the refereeing at recent games.

"Kind of a poor showing, but honestly, I think we’ll get it in Game 7," said Michael Tejada of San Mateo.

Businesses around Chase Center, including the Fikscue barbecue restaurant, which soft-launched at Thrive City on Friday, are also rooting for the Warriors to extend their playoff journey.

"We are hoping it will draw a crowd, because you can’t miss the smell of the barbecue," said Reka Saleh, owner of Fikscue, which serves Texas barbecue with Indonesian flair.

Although the odds do not seem to be in the Warriors' favor, the fanbase told NBC Bay Area they still believe.

"We’re gonna close it out in 7, we’re gonna win the whole thing. I’m not worried about it," said Cesar Castillo of Belmont.

Philip Parker of Oakland said of the Warriors, "everybody pretty much counts us out."

But he noted that's happened in prior years as well when the Warriors made it to the finals.

"So we’ll get it this year too, baby! Let’s go Dubs!" Parker said.

With the series now tied, the Dubs will head to Houston for Game 7 on Sunday. Thrive City will host another free watch party in San Francisco on Sunday so that Bay Area fans can be together while watching the game.