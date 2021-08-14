Fans Return to Levi's Stadium for 49ers Preseason Opener

Saturday’s 49ers preseason opener was a sellout game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

People were pouring into Levi’s Stadium and were excited to return to see the games in person.

It’s been 574 days since the 49ers last played before fans at Levi's Stadium. Many people were excited to get back to tailgating.

More than 68,000 fans are expected to fill up Levi’s Stadium and when they do, they will be required to wear a mask indoors such as in the restrooms and clubs and suites. But they can take off their masks when they are outdoors.

Santa Clara resident George Garcia was fired up and said it’s a small price to pay to see the 49ers play in person

“I'm so excited to be back here I live in Santa Clara and I’m just really happy to support my team,” he said.

While tailgating is allowed one thing you won’t see you today at today’s game is people arriving on light rail that’s because the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has shut down light rail service since a mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in May.

Fans do not have to be fully vaccinated to attend today’s game and they are not required to get a COVID-19 test to attend.

Most fans NBC Bay Area’s Marianne Favro spoke with told her they were fully vaccinated and still planned to keep their masks on during the entire game.