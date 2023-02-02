Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Farmworkers Speak Out Following Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Farmworkers who worked with the suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting are speaking out.

Several farmworkers who worked with the man accused of killing seven people in a workplace shooting on Thursday discussed the suspect and their current living conditions, which also have been in the spotlight following the rampage.

Damian Trujillo has more in the video report above.

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Jan 30

Half Moon Bay Farm to Build Permanent Housing for Employees After Shooting

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Jan 26

Exclusive: Suspect Admits to Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting in Jailhouse Interview

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Virginia Chang Kiraly joins Raj Mathai to discuss the efforts to improve farmworkers' living conditions in San Mateo County.

This article tagged under:

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us