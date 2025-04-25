Fashion

Fashion designer and Warriors fan scores big with NBA

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fashion designer and die-hard Warriors fan is scoring big with NBA players and fans alike with her hand-designed garments.

Danielle Snyder is not new to fashion. She started her original fashion brand, Dannijo, with her sister Jodie in New York City in 2008.

But a move to the Bay Area during the pandemic turned things over.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

