Vehicle fire, fatal crash on I-580 in Livermore

A vehicle fire and a fatal crash shut down eastbound Interstate 580 in Livermore early Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 2:40 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a collision involving a motorcycle on I-580's eastbound lanes near the Isabel Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. A least one big-rig was also reportedly involved in a vehicle fire in the area.

The law enforcement agency confirmed the collision was fatal around 3:20 a.m.

Eastbound I-580 from Airway Boulevard to Isabel Avenue was shut down due to the crash. Shortly before 5 a.m., two lanes reopened.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.