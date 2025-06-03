Livermore

Vehicle fire, fatal crash on I-580 in Livermore

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle fire and a fatal crash shut down eastbound Interstate 580 in Livermore early Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 2:40 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a collision involving a motorcycle on I-580's eastbound lanes near the Isabel Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. A least one big-rig was also reportedly involved in a vehicle fire in the area.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The law enforcement agency confirmed the collision was fatal around 3:20 a.m.

Eastbound I-580 from Airway Boulevard to Isabel Avenue was shut down due to the crash. Shortly before 5 a.m., two lanes reopened.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Livermore
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us