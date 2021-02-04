San Jose

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Busy Road in South San Jose: Police

By Bay City News

Police were at the scene of a fatal crash in South San Jose, near Martin Murphy Middle School, early Thursday morning, according to the police department.

The solo vehicle crash was reported at 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Chantilley Lane. The traffic fatality is the third this year in San Jose, according to police.

Both directions of Santa Teresa Boulevard between Chantilley Lane and Avenida Espana were closed due to the crash and investigation, police said.

The cause of the crash was not yet known, and no further details were immediately available.

