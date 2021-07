The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 80 in Vacaville.

The collision occurred on the highway at the Nut Tree Parkway off-ramp, according to the CHP.

The incident was first reported at 3:18 a.m.

The CHP has issued a Sig-alert due to the collision, and as of 3:47 a.m., eastbound Interstate 80 was shut down at Peabody Road.