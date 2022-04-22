Fatal Crash Shuts Down Montague Expressway in San Jose: Police

Police and sheriff's deputies in San Jose were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles that shut down a major corridor early Friday morning, according to the police department.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of North First Street and Montague Expressway after one of the vehicles ran a red light, officials said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed with NBC Bay Area that deputies were involved in a pursuit of one of the vehicles before the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if the chase was still active when the wreck occurred.

Montague Expressway reportedly was shut down in both directions during the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.