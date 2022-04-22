San Jose

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Montague Expressway in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Police and sheriff's deputies in San Jose were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles that shut down a major corridor early Friday morning, according to the police department.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of North First Street and Montague Expressway after one of the vehicles ran a red light, officials said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed with NBC Bay Area that deputies were involved in a pursuit of one of the vehicles before the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if the chase was still active when the wreck occurred.

Montague Expressway reportedly was shut down in both directions during the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Josefatal crashMontague Expressway
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us