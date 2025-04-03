San Jose

Fatal crash in South San Jose under investigation

By Bay City News

Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down a roadway Thursday morning in South San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at McKean Road and San Vicente Avenue, CHP's area office in Hollister-Gilroy said in a statement on social media around 7:25 a.m.

All lanes of McKean were closed in the area for nearly two hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

