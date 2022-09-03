Oakland

Fatal Crash on WB I-580 in Oakland: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police Lights

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on westbound Interstate 580 in Oakland Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-580 near MacArthur Boulevard. At this time, all westbound lanes are closed.

CHP said that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It's unknown at this time when the westbound lanes of I-580 will reopen.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

OaklandcrashCHPI-580
