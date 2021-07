A fatal crash early Friday morning shut down southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward, and it was being investigated as a hit and run, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on southbound I-880 near Winton Avenue. All lanes of the freeway initially were blocked, and traffic was moving through using the Winton off-ramp and onramp, the CHP said.

The two left lanes eventually reopened at about 4:30 a.m., and all lanes were reopened by 5 a.m.