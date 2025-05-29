1 dead after motorcycle crash in San Jose

Police in San Jose were investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday morning, according to SJPD.

At about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Senter Road and Sylvandale Avenue in South San Jose, police said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if another vehicle was involved.

No other injuries were reported.

Both directions of Senter Road from Sylvandale Avenue to Hellyer Avenue were closed during the investigation, police said. Eastbound Sylvandale from Senter to Verdi Lane also was closed.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.