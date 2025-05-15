Fatal police shooting in South San Francisco under investigation

South San Francisco officers shot and killed a man who reportedly pointed a gun at them Wednesday evening, with the firearm later turning out to be a replica, according to police.

Around 7 p.m., officers learned that a man in his 40s was trying to break into a public restroom in the 300 block of Oyster Point Boulevard while holding a metal object and shouting obscenities, the South San Francisco Police Department said.

Officers found him reportedly still trying to break into the restroom. As they approached the man, he fled on foot with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand, prompting officers to pursue him along a public trail, police said.

Officers tried to subdue the suspect without lethal force, but to no avail, as the man pointed the firearm at them, police said. This prompted two officers from the South San Francisco Police Department and an officer from the San Bruno Police Department to shoot him.

The man was declared dead at the scene. No officers or innocent civilians were reported injured. Upon investigation, the firearm was determined to be a replica, police said.

State prosecutors will investigate the shooting, and the officers involved are on paid administrative leave.