Shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, one injured

The shooting happened just after midnight on Friday morning, no arrests have been announced

By Bay City News

One man died and one was injured early Friday morning in a West Oakland shooting near a popular park and middle school, according to police.

Just after midnight, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Filbert Street to investigate reports of a shooting near West Oakland Middle School and Lowell Park.

When they arrived, officers found two men who had been shot at least once each. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one died, police said. The other man was reported to be in stable condition.

No arrest has been announced and the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

