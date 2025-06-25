San Jose

1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at San Jose home; suspect arrested

By Stephen Ellison

TELEMUNDO 48

San Jose police late Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old man suspected in a fatal stabbing at a home after a domestic dispute, according to the police deaprtment.

Buu Trinh of San Jose was taken into custody a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed two men, killing one of them, inside a home in the 1300 block of Alvernaz Drive, police said.

When responding officers arrived at the house, they found two men each suffering from at least one stab wound, police said. The officers were told the known suspect was still inside the house, and they were able to take Trinh into custody.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and he second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Homicide detectives learned the three men had engaged in an argument before the stabbing. The motive and full circumstances are still under investigation, police said.

Trinh was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide. The victim's identity was not immediately released and pending notification of family, police said.

It's the 12th homicide of the year in San Jose.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck and Detective Estantino of SJPD's Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

Tips can be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

