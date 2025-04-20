Walnut Creek

Police investigate fatal Walnut Creek collision

By Bay City News

Police in Walnut Creek are investigating a fatal collision that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Ygnacio Valley Road between North Main Street and North California Boulevard at about 2:40 a.m., according to Lt. Holley Connors, the Walnut Creek Police Department's public information officer.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Connors said the collision involved a Tesla that was driving eastbound, but declined to release further details until the victim's next of kin was notified. She said further updates would be provided Saturday evening.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Walnut Creek
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us