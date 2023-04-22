Woman Dead, 2 Hurt Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-280 in Woodside: CHP

One person was killed and two others were hurt following a wrong-way crash on southbound Interstate 280 in Woodside Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on southbound 280, north of Woodside Road and near Highway 92.

According to CHP, a white Ford sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway. It crashed with a Black BMW.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officials said a woman in her 40s, who was driving the BMW, was killed. They added a 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the BMW was transported to a hospital with major injuries.

CHP added that the driver of the Ford was arrested and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

It's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

At this time, two southbound lanes of 280 are closed while CHP investigates.

Fatal crash Southbound 280 south of SR-92

White Ford sedan traveling Wrong way (northbound on southbound lanes) crashed with a Black BMW traveling southbound in the #4 lane.

Driver of BMW (White Female in her 40s) pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel pic.twitter.com/lNLiBJMbyR — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 22, 2023

Continued:

BMW passenger (14 year old male) transported to Stanford with major injuries. Driver of White Ford arrested and transported to Stanford with minor injuries. Unknown if drugs or alcohol a factor in the crash at this time. pic.twitter.com/FBMB6wqEtx — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 22, 2023

Continued:

Lanes #3, 4 & 5 are currently closed and will remain closed until approximately 6:00pm. Lanes #1 & 2 are open but traffic is heavy, take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/X9iLpkyrod — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 22, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.