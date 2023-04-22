Woodside

Woman Dead, 2 Hurt Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-280 in Woodside: CHP

It's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

One person was killed and two others were hurt following a wrong-way crash on southbound Interstate 280 in Woodside Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on southbound 280, north of Woodside Road and near Highway 92.

According to CHP, a white Ford sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway. It crashed with a Black BMW.

Officials said a woman in her 40s, who was driving the BMW, was killed. They added a 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the BMW was transported to a hospital with major injuries.

CHP added that the driver of the Ford was arrested and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

It's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

At this time, two southbound lanes of 280 are closed while CHP investigates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

