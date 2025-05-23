Father, baby rescued in Oakland apartment fire

Firefighters rescued a father and his baby from a window on the top floor of a three-story apartment building that caught fire in East Oakland on Thursday night, fire officials said.

One person was injured in the blaze, which displaced 20 people from the building in the 3000 block of Capp Street, Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Chris Foley said.

The fire started about 8:10 p.m. in an apartment at the 17-unit building, located in a residential neighborhood near Fruitvale Avenue and Interstate 580.

While crews were working to extinguish the blaze and get everyone out safely, they heard a tenant yell that there was a baby inside, said Oakland fire spokesperson Michael Hunt.

One of the firefighters grabbed a ladder from an engine and worked with his crewmembers to bring the father and baby down from a top floor unit, Hunt said.

The rescue prevented injury and further smoke exposure to the father and child, he said.

"Really strong work by everyone involved in this response tonight," Hunt said.

The blaze was contained in about 30 minutes to the apartment where it started, but other units were damaged by water and smoke.

One person was treated and transported to a hospital for a minor leg injury, Hunt said.

Fire officials said 20 people and two dogs were displaced, and the Red Cross was assisting to provide shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.