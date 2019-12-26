Carmel River State Beach

Father Identified Following Death Trying to Save Daughter at Carmel State Beach

By Bay City News

A father's name was released Thursday after he died in his efforts to save his daughter from the water off Carmel River State Beach, Cal Fire and Monterey County officials said.

Paul Lewis, 53, of Marina, died Tuesday at a hospital after he was rescued from the ocean off the beach at 26478 Carmelo St.

Rescuers responded at 12:30 p.m. after Lewis went into the water to stop his daughter, who was on an inflatable device, from floating out to sea, according to Cal Fire.

When rescuers arrived, they got reports that a father and daughter were struggling in the water and subsequently rescued them.

Lewis's 12-year-old daughter was taken to the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula with possible hypothermia symptoms, Cal Fire officials said. There was no word on her condition Thursday.

