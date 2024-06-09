Father mourns SJSU student killed in SF's Dolores Park shooting

A father is speaking out after his 19-year-old son was killed in a shooting at San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

Luis Manuel Arguello-Inglis was shot several times and killed on Dolores Street Wednesday night.

There was a makeshift memorial at Dolores Park as people on Saturday were putting flowers and photos on a bench.

As police try to find the suspect, Irving Arguello, the victim’s father said the lost of his son has left a void in the family’s heart that can never be filled.

Irving was too distraught to talk on camera. But he told NBC Bay Area on Saturday that Luis was born in San Francisco, he was a good student and graduated from Lowell High School.

Irving Arguello added that Luis was a freshman at San Jose State University, studying communications. His passions included weight training and Thai martial arts.

He also said that Luis was smart, humble, kindhearted and that Luis was full of joy and he always wanted to help others and give back.

According to Irving, Luis was also working to become a paramedic and pursue his dream of becoming a San Francisco firefighter.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.