Police identify deceased Fremont father as suspect in 3-year-old daughter's death

San Jose police on Tuesday officially named the deceased father of a 3-year-old Fremont girl who was found dead at a recycling facility as the suspect in the homicide case.

Ellie Obi Lorenzo, who was reported missing out of Fremont late last week after she wasn't returned to her mother as part of a custody agreement, was found dead Saturday morning at a recycling facility on the 600 block of Charles Street in San Jose, according to police. Her father, 42-year-old Jared Lorenzo, is believed to have played a role in her death, but he himself was later found dead in San Francisco.

Ellie was last seen alive Thursday evening with her father at a home in Fremont, according to police. Detectives determined that Jared and Ellie then drove to his apartment in Fremont.

The following day, Jared left his home just after 6 a.m. and drove to San Jose. He removed Ellie's body from the trunk of his car and disposed of her in a trash receptacle, police said.

The receptacle was later emptied by the garbage company and transferred to the facility on Charles Street, police said.

Jared later drove to multiple cities before finally stopping in San Francisco, where he was found death shortly after 11 a.m., according to police.

The cause and manner of Ellie's death remains under investigation, police said.