FBI takes on case of pitcher killed while playing Pokémon Go 9 years ago

By Raj Mathai

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking on the case of a 20-year-old who was shot and killed close to nine years ago in San Francisco as he and a friend played Pokémon Go.

The bureau is sifting through new information in the case of Calvin Rileym, a promising pitcher at Serra High School who was pursuing his baseball dreams at Delta College in Stockton.

"I miss it all. It's basically torn our family apart. It's been a nightmare for 9 years," said Sean Riley, Calvin's father. "It's been hard. I gotta get up every morning. That's where I get my strength from."

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. in August 2016 at Aquatic Park.

Raj Mathai has the full story in the video above.

