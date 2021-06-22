FBI Podcast Brings Arianna Fitts' Disappearance Back Into the Spotlight

The FBI is hoping a new podcast can generate a new lead in the case of a missing Bay Area girl.

Back in April of 2016, the body of 32-year-old Nicole Fitts was found in San Francisco’s McLaren Park. Police say the mother of two was buried in a small, shallow grave and covered with plywood. The focus then turned to finding Nicole’s daughter, then 2-year-old Arianna Fitts, who remains missing to this day.

Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Arianna Fitts was last seen in Oakland, California, in February 2016 and was reported missing from San Francisco, California, in April 2016. Submit tips regarding her whereabouts at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. https://t.co/FRXoejIJLY pic.twitter.com/usfudDNfTF — FBI (@FBI) June 22, 2021

The FBI is hoping the latest episode of its "Inside the FBI" podcast doesn’t just reach crime junkies nationwide but someone closer to the Bay Area who might remember a crucial detail in the case.

"We’re hoping that the podcast helps people remember what happened, think about that time," FBI spokesperson Katherine Zackel said.

Even though more than five years have gone by, the FBI says the case is very much active thanks to new evidence. Investigators re-questioned witnesses, and with the passage of time, there’s new forensic advancements that could help pinpoint Nicole Fitts’ killer.

"I can’t talk about the specific evidence in this case, but I can say that it does fall into those two categories: digital and biological," Zackel said.

Earlier this year, police released a sketch showing what Arianna may look like now at 7 years old.