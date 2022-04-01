FBI, SFPD Announce $250,000 Reward in Arianna Fitts Case

San Francisco police and the FBI on Friday announced a reward for leads into the 2016 homicide of Nicole Fitts and her missing daughter has increased to $250,000.

Law enforcement officials in a news conference held at the San Francisco Police Department plead for the public's help in solving the case and finding Arianna Fitts, who was 2 years old when she went missing.

"We want to take this opportunity today to assure the public and those who knew Nicole and Arianna that we continue to actively investigate this case," said James Aherne, SFPD's acting commander of investigations. "We will continue to investigate as long as it takes to find out what happened."

Officials on Friday also released a new age-progression photo of Arianna, who would be 8 years old today.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We ask that you take a long look at the photos of Arianna, including the new age-progression photo. Please contact law enforcement if you have any information to share, even if you have previously talked to law enforcement," ASAC Schelble. @SFPD @MissingKids pic.twitter.com/VOQI3GbfdX — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) April 1, 2022

The body of 32-year-old Nicole Fitts was found April 2016 in San Francisco’s McLaren Park. Police said the mother of two was buried in a small, shallow grave and covered with plywood. The focus then turned to finding Nicole’s daughter, who remains missing to this day.

"We do not believe that Arianna was with Nicole at the time of her death, but we do believe Arianna's disappearance is related to Nicole's murder," said Scott Schelble, FBI San Francisco's assistant special agent in charge.

Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case.