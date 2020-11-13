FBI Wanted to Arrest Epstein at Beauty Pageant 1 Year Before Plea Deal Cut

Epstein was judging the pageant in the Virgin Islands

1154618940
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images (File)

The FBI wanted to arrest Jeffrey Epstein while he was judging a beauty pageant in the Virgin Islands seven months before he signed a non-prosecution deal that shielded him from federal sex crime charges, a Justice Department report says.

The 347-page report obtained by NBC News expands on an executive summary released Thursday of a probe into a more than decade-old sex abuse investigation of Epstein

The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility found that former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who oversaw the case when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida in the mid-2000s, exercised “poor judgment” but did not engage in misconduct.

Local

gatherings 21 mins ago

CA Governor Says He Should Not Have Attended Dinner Party

San Jose 1 hour ago

San Jose Police Seek Suspects in Beating of FoodMaxx Clerk

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us