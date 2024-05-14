FBI warns of terrorist threats against Pride events

The FBI is warning communities that Pride celebrations could be targets for terror.

The bureau said foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters might be planning to commit or inspire violence at Pride events or venues next month, which is Pride Month.

The alert does not name any specific states, cities or celebrations as targets.

It does, however, name ISIS as a specific terror group. The FBI said it has seen ISIS promoting anti-gay rhetoric over the past few years.

The alert urges local law enforcement to be on the lookout for threats that could come online, in person or by mail.

In a statement, San Francisco Pride said, in part, "As always, we take all potential threats seriously and are working closely with all appropriate law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of our events. As in previous years, we will monitor any potential risks and plan accordingly to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone who joins us to celebrate Pride."