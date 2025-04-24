San Francisco

Federal hearing over sanctuary cities begins in San Francisco

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal judge in San Francisco opened a hearing Wednesday with sharp questions for the attorneys representing the U.S. Department of Justice.

The hearing is the first of many tied to a lawsuit filed by the city of San Francisco and Santa Clara County and more than a dozen U.S. cities against the Trump administration.

The local governments are asking the judge to block executive orders the president has issued that threaten to strip federal funding for sanctuary cities.

