Federal officials seek San Leandro records for Duong family, report says

The corruption probe that led to the indictment of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has now spread to a nearby city.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is ordering San Leandro city officials to hand over records related to the Duong family.

The Duongs own California Waste Solutions, a recycling company that holds the waste management contract with the city of Oakland.

In January, investigators indicted Andy Duong and his father David Duong, accusing them of bribing Thao and her romantic partner, Andre Jones.

Prosecutors said that Thao and Jones accepted money from the Duongs in exchange for handpicking city officials and promising to get them city contracts. All four are due back in court next month.

Meanwhile, the new investigation into the Duong family's records in San Leandro comes after the feds raided the home of San Leandro City Council Member, Bryan Azevedo in January.

While Azevedo is a known associate of the Duong family, he has not been charged in the alleged scheme.