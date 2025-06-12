San Francisco

Federal response to California ICE protests heads to SF court

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Trump administration's response to L.A. immigration protests faces a hearing Thursday in San Francisco court after California officials filed suit.

A judge may rule on what Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta say was an unlawful deployment of the National Guard and U.S. Marines in response to protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainments.

Newsom and Bonta filed for a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's order to send in the federal troops.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoImmigration
