FedEx, Goodwill to close Bay Area facilities

Both FedEx and Goodwill are closing several Bay Area facilities, leaving hundreds of workers on the chopping block.

Goodwill announced plans to close two facilities in San Francisco and Oakland. FedEx is also closing two sites.

All told, the two organizations intend to slash a combined 264 Bay Area jobs. The layoffs will affect workers in Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco.

The job cuts take effect in June.

Across the Bay Area, more than 18,000 people have lost their jobs since the beginning of 2025.