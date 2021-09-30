Feds Charge Dublin Prison Warden With Sexually Abusing Inmate

The warden of a federal prison for women in Dublin has been charged with sexual abuse of an inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California.

Ray J. Garcia is warden of Bureau of Prison Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, an all-female low security federal correctional institution. At the time of the offense alleged, Garcia was an associate warden at the prison.

Garcia knowingly had sexual contact with at least one inmate victim multiple times while she was incarcerated, according to the news release issued by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds.

The complaint, filed Sept. 24 in federal court and unsealed Wednesday, also alleges the following:

Garcia requested that the victim, and at least one other inmate, strip naked for him when he did his rounds at the prison;

Garcia tried to deter the victim from coming forward; and

Garcia had hundreds of sexually graphic photographs--including photographs of male and female genitalia and nude photographs of himself--on his work cellphone.

Garcia was placed on administrative leave in July in connection with the investigation.