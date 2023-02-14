Dianne Feinstein

With Feinstein Not Seeking Reelection, Here's Who Could be California's Next US Senator

NBC Universal, Inc.

It is expected there will be no shortage of candidates looking to fill the seat now that California Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she will not seek reelection.

In fact, there are already a pair of candidates officially running.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull spoke with political analysts and former Sen. Barbara Boxer about what comes next. View his report in the video player above.

California 8 hours ago

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein Won't Run for Reelection in 2024

Dianne Feinstein 4 hours ago

Bay Area Politicians Laud Career of Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Dianne Feinstein
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us