Female Falcon at UC Berkeley Apparently Has New Suitor After Partner's Sudden Death

The real-life bird drama atop the Campanile at the University of California, Berkeley continues.

A day after a beloved peregrine falcon named Grinnell was found dead after likely being hit by a car, his longtime partner Annie was seen with another male.

"We’ve seen courtship behaviors in the nest box," Cal Falcons educator Lynn Schofield said. "We seen them copulate more than once and he has also shown interest in trying to incubate."

Schofield, who's part of the group that's been following the falcon couple for years now, said Annie's actions are not normal.

"No, it is not," she said. "So, this is kind of a unique situation because we actually recognize this male. This is a male that’s been around that we’ve seen on and off for about a month."

According to people who follow the Cal Falcon's live cam, this male falcon may very well be the new leading man in Annie's life.

"She took off and circled the Campanile and left the new male with the eggs, so she must trust the new male," Marilyn McCartney said. "And he’s been around all day, back and forth."

It's heartbreak part two for many still mourning Grinnel's sudden death.

Cal Falcons said Grinnell was chasing off a female intruder and likely got too low when he was hit by a car.

While shocking, scientists said Annie's actions since Grinnel's death actually bring them hope that Annie and her chicks will be OK.

"The story is still going and we're hopeful that Annie will still be able to raise chicks this year," Schofield said.

Parts of Grinnell's remains will be preserved. Other parts will be used for studies.

Cal Falcons is still discussing how they plan to properly memorialize Grinnell's life.