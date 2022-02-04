Feral Pigs Putting Environment, Drinking Water at Risk in the East Bay

The East Bay is facing a very serious problem, the growing population of feral pigs.

Unlike other species with which it coexists in the region, these are considered a risk to the environment, properties, but above all, to drinking water.

Gardens have been destroyed in the city of Lafayette, a problem the city has been facing since 2019.

“This is a problem that the city has been dragging to a greater extent since 2019,” said Lafayette spokeswoman Suzanne Larla

That has now forced the city to take action by putting fencing in the fields and hiring hunters.

The city said it’s necessary given that it’s not possible to relocate them and their presence not only puts the community at risk because they are wild animals. Also, they said the damage to public and private property is costing them thousands of dollars.

In 2019 they dispersed $110,000 for arrangements.

This problem is not unique to the Bay Area, in general, in California there is a growing number of feral pigs, which has even led Senator Bill Dodd to propose a bill that invests in hunting to control the population of this species, and eliminates the cost for the legal right to hunt these animals.

However, this does not go down well with animal rights groups.

On the other hand, the water authorities are also acting.

“We work hard to maintain the population of these animals so that they do not affect the quality of our area,” said Javier Ramos of Water Distribution at the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

Authorities said they are doing everything to prevent the diseases they carry from being transmitted through the liquid

“We are checking the quality of the water before it is treated and after,” said Ramos.

While all of that is going on, it is recommended that you know what to do if you come across a feral pig.

It’s important to stay calm and then walk away slowly.