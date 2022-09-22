San Francisco

Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council

By NBC Bay Area staff

A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council.

The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.

"This is an example of the future of our city, making adjustments and getting to a better place," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. "I'm looking forward to an even better partnership with the Bay Area Council."

The boat is docked at Pier 9 just north of the Ferry Building along the Embarcadero.

