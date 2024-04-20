Ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco indefinitely suspended due to pier issue

Golden Gate Ferry said on social media Friday afternoon that service to Sausalito has been suspended due to a "structural compromise" at the pier there.

Ferry service between San Francisco and the city on the northern end of the Golden Gate Bridge will be replaced by buses for the rest of the day, the ferry agency wrote on social media at 3:44 p.m.

No other details about the structural issue at the pier were immediately available.

Buses for the 30-minute trip will leave the Golden Gate Ferry terminal areas at 4:20 p.m. (from SF to Sausalito), 5:05 p.m. (from Sausalito to SF), 5:45 p.m. (SF to Sausalito), 6:35 p.m. (Sausalito to SF), 7:15 p.m. (Sausalito to SF).