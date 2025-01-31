Silicon Valley

Cinequest to host festival featuring AI-created film

A Silicon Valley film festival will be debuting films made entirely with artificial intelligence.

Cinequest announced Thursday it is working with MIT's AI Filmmaking Hackathon to showcase short films made with AI. The hackathon focused on the connection between dance and movement.

The film festival will display eight videos showcasing what AI can do and its limitations, organizers aid.

The festival will also feature 250 movies from around the world beginning March 11

