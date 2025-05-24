Festivalgoers pack wine county for BottleRock Napa Valley

More than 120,000 people are expected to attend BottleRock Napa Valley as big names like Green Day, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan are set to headline.

On Friday, the festival closed out the main stage with the Bay Area's Green Day.

The festival has become one of the premier festivals in the entire county.

"I’ve been to a lot of festivals and honestly it’s top five," said Hugo Jefferies of Los Angeles.

Across three days, food, drinks and music will highlight the festival grounds.

Attendees can take part in a number of experiences ranging from club atmosphere at the BottleRock Bar to putting on headphones and dancing at the silent disco. There's also a wide range of food options at the culinary harder and cooking demonstrations with celebrities.

"It’s my first festival ever, I’ve never been to one and it’s been amazing so far," said Michiko Engelhardt from New Jersey.

The mix of food and music has attendees excited for what's to come across the course of the weekend.

"It’s very fun," said Madison Perry of San Ramon. "Everyone seems really upbeat and very outgoing."