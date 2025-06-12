Bay Area Host Committee kicks off countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup

The countdown is on.

In just one year, the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup will descend on North America venues, including Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) teamed up with soccer legends on Wednesday to start the countdown and mark the occasion.

"What a special day for Santa Clara, for the Bay Area, and the global fútbol community," Bay Area Host Committee President and CEO Zaileen Janmohamed said.

The host committee and guests held a soccer clinic for local young player. Among the other stars on hand were former San Jose Quakes forward and the all-time Major League Soccer leading scorer Chris Wondolowski, who shared what it means for the Bay Area to host the World Cup.

"It's a dream come true," Wondolowski said. "I go back to myself in 1994 when I was a kid and my dad took myself and my brothers to Santa Clara to watch Brazil practice and we were watching through a fence that we shouldn't have been able to, but it was still one of those core memories that was a catalyst to my passion and love for the game."

Levi's Stadium will host five Group Stage games and a Round of 32 matchup next year.

On Wednesday, the group unveiled an official countdown clock, which will travel to various locations around Santa Clara over the next year.

"This is the moment that we’ve been building towards and that's what can we do to show off what the Bay Area looks like on the world stage," said Aly Wagner, Bay FC co-founder and BAHC board member."

The Bay Area is one of 16 host sites. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to visit the Bay Area for the global soccer spectacle.

The host committee projects the tournament will inject as much as $370 million into the local economy.

But Wednesday's celebration was not just about the economic impact or the games next year. It is about what will happen when the world comes to the Bay Area.

"The reality is the World Cup changes lives," Wagner said. "It changes communities. It changes dreams. It creates dreams. It did that for me back in '94 when Brazil descended upon Los Gatos and we can’t wait to provide that opportunity for the next generation."

NBC Bay Area's Bob Redell shows us how Levi's Stadium and local businesses are getting ready to host World Cup fans a year from now.