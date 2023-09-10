San Francisco

Fight breaks out at San Francisco mall, police say

A security guard told NBC Bay Area it appeared that a group of teens got into the fight with one person at a store

A fight involving a group of teenagers broke out at the San Francisco Centre, formerly known as the Westfield Mall, Saturday night, according to police. 

Police said it happened sometimes before 5:45 p.m. A security guard told NBC Bay Area that around a dozen teenagers were browsing a store on the second floor when a fight broke out, with the group appearing to attack one person. 

The security guard also said there were concerns some of the teens involved were armed with knives. Police were unable to corroborate if that was the case, as officers arrived in the mall after the fight had ended. 

Although most of the group had left by that point, officers did speak with one teen who was still there, according to police. They later released him into the custody of a parent.

