Fighting Fentanyl

THE CASE 16-year-old Lace Price was found unresponsive in a man’s home in Santa Cruz County last November. Her parents say they were told fentanyl was in her system along with other substances. The man, Michael Russell, who is originally from San Jose, has been charged with sex crimes against Price and another minor and providing drugs – to which he’s pleaded not guilty. But he’s not charged with Price’s death. Why? After a five-month-long investigation, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit uncovers exclusive details about the case, our community’s fight against fentanyl, and concerns some law enforcement agencies are failing to hold suspected dealers accountable for lives being lost.

THE CRISIS

After making its way across the country, our nation’s fentanyl crisis has hit California, including the Bay Area. Fatal fentanyl poisonings soared before and during the pandemic as the crisis continues to spike in many counties. The Investigative Unit spoke to prosecutors who say some counties are just now improving law enforcement training to detect possible fentanyl cases and autopsy processes to include fentanyl testing.

Here are the latest numbers from some of our local counties:

Santa Clara County provides up-to-date death information, including a breakout of fatal fentanyl poisonings, on its new Medical Examiner dashboard: https://medicalexaminer.sccgov.org/medical-examiner-coroner-dashboard.

It shows 27 fentanyl-related deaths in 2019, 86 in 2020, and 131 in 2021.

San Francisco public health officials say overdose deaths there began a rapid rise in 2018 due to the arrival of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply. In 2021, the city saw 476 fentanyl deaths, according to its Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Fatal fentanyl poisonings nearly quadrupled from 2019 to 2020 in Santa Cruz County. County officials tell the Investigative Unit they are still processing 2021 numbers, but confirm the number is still surging. They say the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and Public Health Department are planning a public town hall meeting Monday April 18, 2022 to address their community and media about its fentanyl crisis, including their response thus far. Details about the event have yet to be released.

THE CONVERSATION

Fentanyl Overdose vs. Fentanyl Poisoning

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen talks about the new conversations underway surrounding the use of the word “overdose” versus “poisoning” when it comes to fentanyl. He also talks about the importance of law enforcement collecting evidence early on in suspected fentanyl cases if prosecutors are going to hold drug dealers accountable.

“It doesn’t make a difference how old or how young you are.”

Edwin Moore visits a memorial of a 16-year-old girl found dead in a San Francisco alley last February of a suspected overdose. He does not know the girl but was overcome with emotion. San Francisco police and the Medical Examiner are treating the case as a suspicious death. It’s unclear if fentanyl was in the girl’s system, but the Investigative Unit has filed a records request for the autopsy and toxicology report.