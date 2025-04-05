East Bay figure skater Alysa Liu reflects on winning gold at worlds

It’s the comeback the figure skating world was talking about all week.
Last week, the East Bay’s Alysa Liu became the first American skater to win gold at the women’s world championships in nearly two decades – all after retiring from skating three years ago.
Liu was back home in the Bay Area this week and talked to NBC Bay Area. Check out the conversation in the video player above.
