figure skating

East Bay figure skater Alysa Liu reflects on winning gold at worlds

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s the comeback the figure skating world was talking about all week.

Last week, the East Bay’s Alysa Liu became the first American skater to win gold at the women’s world championships in nearly two decades – all after retiring from skating three years ago.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Liu was back home in the Bay Area this week and talked to NBC Bay Area. Check out the conversation in the video player above.

figure skating Mar 31

Bay Area in awe of figure skater Alysa Liu's gold medal performance at worlds

figure skating Mar 28

Alysa Liu delivers US first women's figure skating world championship in nearly 2 decades

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

figure skating
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us