Section of Filbert Street in San Francisco closed over reported gas leak

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A police spokesperson advised people in San Francisco to avoid the 2200 block of Filbert Street due to a gas leak caused by a car crash Wednesday. 

It’s unclear at this point exactly when the crash happened, but the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management first reported fire department activity there on social media at 4 p.m.

Crews with the police, fire department, and Pacific Gas and Electric are on-site. 

The area is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and officials advise drivers to expect traffic delays. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

