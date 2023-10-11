Section of Filbert Street in San Francisco closed over reported gas leak

A police spokesperson advised people in San Francisco to avoid the 2200 block of Filbert Street due to a gas leak caused by a car crash Wednesday.

It’s unclear at this point exactly when the crash happened, but the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management first reported fire department activity there on social media at 4 p.m.

Crews with the police, fire department, and Pacific Gas and Electric are on-site.

The area is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and officials advise drivers to expect traffic delays.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Avoid 2200 blck Filbert (btwn Fillmore&Steiner) for gas leak caused by vehicle collision @SFPDNorthern @SFPD @SFFDPIO and @PGE4Me on scene. Veh Ped traffic closed at this time — Officer Rueca (@OfficerRueca) October 11, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.