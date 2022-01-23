San Francisco

Film Buffs Raise Concerns About Castro Theatre's Future at SF Rally

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of film buffs in San Francisco held a rally Sunday after they said they are worried about the future of the city's iconic Castro Theatre.

They are urging the owners of the theater to continue showing movies.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

San Francisco Jan 20

SF's Castro Theatre to Become Live Events Venue

San Francisco Dec 18, 2021

‘Matrix' Movie Premiere in SF's Castro Theatre Leaves Merchants Frustrated

The recent announcement has led to the concern. Some people believe the owners may stop offering movies and just provide live events.

"As a film lover, it's really important that we have a place to see all kinds of films and really unique programming," said San Francisco resident Marcia Gagliardi. "It's like an endangered species now. People just watch Netflix. I have been missing the theater greatly for the past two years since the pandemic."

The theater’s owners, Bay Properties Inc. is partnering with a company called Another Planet Entertainment to upgrade the theater.

In a statement, Another Planet officials said they want to present all sorts of programming in the theater, including film, comedy, music as well as community and private events.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCastro DistrictCastro Theatre
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us