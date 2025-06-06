Final day of classes at several San Jose schools slated for closure

Friday was the last day of classes for some San Jose students, and it will be the final day before some of their schools shut down for good.

Several campuses in the Alum Rock Union School District are slated for permanent closure before the start of the next school year.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Other schools in the district will merge, and some will be redesigned.

The schools set to close are Sylvia Cassell Elementary, Horace Cureton Elementary, A.J. Dorsa Elementary, Donald Meyer Elementary and Joseph George Middle School.

Lucha Elementary will merge with San Antonio Elementary, and Painter Elementary will merge with Sheppard Middle School.

Finally, Renaissance Academy at Fisher will close and merge with the Renaissance Academy at Mathson.

The district is facing a $20 million budget deficit. It has seen enrollment significantly drop over the last few years as many families have moved away due to the high cost of living.

The district says it is working on a plan to help students adjust to the changes, such as mental health resources and transportation options for families who may have to travel farther to get to school.