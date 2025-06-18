Regulators seek $7 million fine against PG&E in 2022 fire

Pacific Gas & Electric is facing a $7 million regulatory fine and potential criminal prosecution for alleged safety lapses tied to the 2022 Edgewood Fire near Redwood City, authorities say.

Regulators with the state Public Utilities Commission are seeking the $7 million fine stemming from what they say was a six-year long delay in critical maintenance work that could have prevented the fire.

The Edgewood Fire burned 20 acres of hillside land in the Woodside area near Redwood City on June 21, 2022. While the day was sweltering, thanks to low winds, the fire was kept under control.

“We had some firefighters from our county who suffered injuries and we do believe that PG&E engaged in negligence,” said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, whose office is reviewing Cal Fire’s investigation report findings on the fire.

He said the case was referred to his office for possible criminal prosecution related to the four firefighter injuries. If charged and convicted, PG&E could face corporate fines and greater oversight.

“So, while we haven't made our final decision by any stretch, it is certainly something where we feel there is liability on PG&E’s part,” Wagstaffe said.

Wagstaffe said investigators found that the company neglected to resolve the critical issue Cal Fire cited as sparking the fire. Separately, the regulatory investigation found the utility’s lapses in dealing with a sagging line likely triggered the fire.

PG&E engineers flagged the sagging high voltage transmission line back in 2016, state regulators found. At that time, the high voltage line was less than six feet from a lower voltage distribution line directly beneath it. The state mandates a minimum of eight feet of line separation. Regulators noted in their report that the company’s own rules specify that should have been addressed within three months.

By 2022, the line had sagged to the point that there was less than two feet of separation, according to the CPUC report. The report found that short distance was the likely source of the fire.

“As a result of these two lines getting too close together, it produced something that looks identical to lightning -- melting the copper wire, dropping the copper on the ground and then we have a fire," said Ken Buske, an electrical engineer who reviewed the CPUC findings.

Buske has investigated more than 1,000 fires and reviewed the CPUC findings. While Cal Fire’s report has not been made public, Buske said the cause of the fire is readily apparent from the facts outlined by state regulators.

“There's a reason there was a required eight-foot clearance," Buske said. "It’s to take care of these problems. They ignored what the rule was at their own peril, and they ended up with a fire.”

In seeking a $7 million fine in the Edgewood Fire, state regulators cite a pattern of lapsed maintenance issues.

“PG&E has a history of failing to act in a timely manner to address maintenance issues and safety hazards,” the regulatory report concluded.

PG&E told NBC Bay Area it is still reviewing the commission report’s findings to decide whether to challenge them. At the same time, the utility outlined ongoing efforts to reduce risks, by beefing up inspections to assure safe spacing of lines across its system.

PG&E said in a statement that it hopes to ease its maintenance backlog by 2029, thanks to what it called “mega bundling” outstanding repairs and prioritizing highest fire risk problems. That focus, it said, has already cut backlog-related fire risk by as much as 79%.

“PG&E’s wildfire prevention work is making our system safer and more resilient while positioning us to better serve our customers in the short and long term and respond to our state’s evolving climate challenges,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s getting better, it's getting better every year,” said Marc Noel, a Butte County prosecutor who, along with neighboring counties, is tracking PG&E’s fire safety efforts following the 2021 Dixie Fire, the worst in state history. Noel said that fire was tied to maintenance lapses, although the utility disputed that finding.

“It's still not perfect,” Noel said recently. “But it's definitely improving and from everything that we're seeing, we are definitely seeing a shift, an active shift in the culture of PG&E.”

Still, in San Mateo County, Wagstaffe said his office is still weighing criminal charges against the utility for lapses before the Edgewood Fire.

“If PG&E truly does care -- and they run lots of ads to tell you they care -- my personal belief is they could do a better job at caring,” the prosecutor said.